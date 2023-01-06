HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens

The HCMC’s annual Tet Festival 2023 honoring Vietnamese cultural identities on Tet holidays and introducing beautiful images of a peaceful spring in the southern metropolis to visitors opened at the municipal Youth's Cultural House on January 5.

This year’s festival themed “The city I love” includes a wide range of activities such as a calligraphy street, a space of yellow apricot trees, art performances, and charitable and social works supporting disadvantaged people.

In the opening ceremony, the organization board received donations from enterprises, organizations and individuals to offer Tet gifts to poor kids and children orphaned by the pandemic in HCMC.

The calligraphy street will introduce to visitors an indispensable Vietnamese New Year tradition. Nearly 50 calligraphers wear traditional costumes and write and sell nice words written in calligraphy to customers on the corner of Pham Ngoc Thach and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets.

In the garden of more than 100 yellow apricot trees, visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy performances of the traditional crafts of To He, toy figurines that are made of rice dough; handmade paintings; a food fair, and stalls of Ao Dai.

There is also Kylin and dragon dance, music shows, performances of Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music), cai luong (reformed opera) and hat boi (Vietnamese classic opera), a fashion show, and more.

The event that has been organized over the past 16 years will run until January 26 (on the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).