SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens

SGGP
The HCMC’s annual Tet Festival 2023 honoring Vietnamese cultural identities on Tet holidays and introducing beautiful images of a peaceful spring in the southern metropolis to visitors opened at the municipal Youth's Cultural House on January 5.
Related News
HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 1
The organization board of the Tet festival 2023 offers Tet gifts to disadvantaged children. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s festival themed “The city I love” includes a wide range of activities such as a calligraphy street, a space of yellow apricot trees, art performances, and charitable and social works supporting disadvantaged people.

In the opening ceremony, the organization board received donations from enterprises, organizations and individuals to offer Tet gifts to poor kids and children orphaned by the pandemic in HCMC.

HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 2
HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 3
HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 4

The organization board of the Tet festival 2023 offers Tet gifts to disadvantaged children. (Photo: SGGP)

The calligraphy street will introduce to visitors an indispensable Vietnamese New Year tradition. Nearly 50 calligraphers wear traditional costumes and write and sell nice words written in calligraphy to customers on the corner of Pham Ngoc Thach and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets.

In the garden of more than 100 yellow apricot trees, visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy performances of the traditional crafts of To He, toy figurines that are made of rice dough; handmade paintings; a food fair, and stalls of Ao Dai.

There is also Kylin and dragon dance, music shows, performances of Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music), cai luong (reformed opera) and hat boi (Vietnamese classic opera), a fashion show, and more.

The event that has been organized over the past 16 years will run until January 26 (on the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 5
A garden of more than 100 yellow apricot trees in the festival (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 6
HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 7
A stall selling a traditional craft product of To He, toy figures that are made of rice dough. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC’s Tet Festival 2023 opens ảnh 8
Visitors take photos at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Tet festival HCMC Tet gifts Tet holidays

Other news

Photo Gallery