HCMC’s Public Security celebrates force’s traditional day

The HCMC Department of Public Security held a ceremony honoring 75 outstanding collectives and individuals in implementing six teachings of President Ho Chi Minh for the People’s Public Security on March 9.

The event marks 75 years since President Ho Chi Minh issued teachings on the six qualities for the People’s Public Security and the 75th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Force (March 11, 1948 – 2023).

Attending the event was Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan, colonel Mai Hoang, deputy director of the HCMC’s Public Security Department, Vice Secretary of HCMC’s Youth Union Trinh Thi Hien Tran.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai and leaders of the HCMC Department of Public Security handed over certificates of merit to 24 collectives, 51 individuals and the police departments of Thu Duc City and 21 districts in the city.

Speaking at the event, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department said that the awardees are shining examples in implementing the tasks of protecting political security, social order and safety of the country and HCMC, contributing to the building and developing the city.

He asked the public security force to continuously carry out six teachings of President Ho Chi Minh, improve leadership skills and behavior culture, promote the police’s culture of bravery, humanity and serving the people, overcome difficulties and challenges to complete assigned missions, and get more achievements.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city and delegates participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony of an exhibition presenting activities of six teachings of President Ho Chi Minh taken by the HCMC’s Public Security.