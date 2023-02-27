HCMC’s Party leader visits former health minister

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on February 26 led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of Vietnam Doctor’s Day.

Mr. Hai expressed his profound gratitude to Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien for her great contributions to the health sector of the country, especially in the fight against Covid-19;

He wished the doctor good health to continue to contribute his talent and scientific works to the city’s healthcare.

The veteran doctor extended her thanks to the city’s leaders for accompanying the health sector in overcoming all difficulties and challenges in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

She hoped the municipal authorities would have a specific policy to remove all obstacles in bidding and procurement of medicine and medical equipment.

The former Minister of Health also affirmed that she will continue to share her experience to contribute to the healthcare sector of the country and HCMC.