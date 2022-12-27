HCMC’s outstanding young citizens of 2022 announced

The young person is honored for their outstanding contribution to the city in the fields of studying, teaching, science research, manufacturing, healthcare, armed forces, literature and the arts, social work, and youth union’s activities.

The award ceremony honoring 12 outstanding young citizens of HCMC in 2022 will be held at the municipal Youth’s Cultural House on January 1, 2023.

The exemplary models include Tran Thi Nhu Hoa, a teacher of the Materials Science and Technology Department of the HCMC University of Natural Sciences - Vietnam National University; Pham Quang Thang, the head of the Biotechnology and Fisheries Research Department of the Hi-tech Agriculture and Forestry Research and Development Center under the Management Board of HCMC Hi-tech Agricultural Park; Vu Minh Vuong, a technology teacher cum secretary of the Youth Union of teaching staff of the Le Van Tam Secondary School in Binh Thanh District; Nguyen Ngoc Luon, the Secretary of the Youth Union of Thien Lo Shoe Joint Stock Company in District 12; Nguyen Thi Hai Ha, a specialist of the Department of administrative building and youth’s work of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs; Phan Thi Ai Xuan, the head of the Medical Station of District 10’s Ward 4; Tran Vinh Chien, an investigator of the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Department of HCMC Police Department; Huynh Truong Bao Son, the Secretary of the cell for mass mobilization cum secretary of the Youth Union of Long Hoa border station in Can Gio District; Tran Thi Thuy Trang, a midfielder of the Vietnamese women's football team cum coach of the HCMC women’s football team; Dinh Nhat Minh, a musician of the Bong Sen Theater of Traditional Music and Dance; Tran Khanh Truong, a student of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy; and Dinh Tran Thanh Lam, a student of the Hau Giang Secondary School in District 6.