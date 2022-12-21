HCMC’s metro train starts test run

This morning, the Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR) conducted the first test run of metro trains under Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) project from Suoi Tien station to Binh Thai station.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Chairman of the City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung witnessed the test run.

The pilot run for Metro Line No. 1 was carried out on a section of more than eight kilometers in Thu Duc city. Its beginning point was Suoi Tien station. The train runs from Ho Chi Minh City National University to Saigon hi-tech park station, Thu Duc station heading to Binh Thai station.

In 2022, both the MAUR and Japanese contractors have made efforts to accelerate the construction of the Metro Line No.1 project and achieved major results such as completing the import of 17 trains in total in early May of 2022 and the test run of the train in the area of Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City, removing the project's roadworks on Le Loi Street in early September, conducting test runs of trains at the elevated sections from Suoi Tien station to Binh Thai station.

Of these, the trial run of trains is an important milestone for the entire project from the completion stage of the construction process to the test and evaluation stage heading to official operation.

In 2023, the Urban Railway Management Board will jointly coordinate with the consulting unit – NJPT and Japanese contractors to mobilize all resources to accelerate the project implementation, complete the construction work and prepare for the operation stage.

Some SGGP photos at the trial run of trains under Metro Line No.1 (Suoi Tien- Ben Thanh)