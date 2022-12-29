HCMC’s leaders offer gifts to policy beneficiary families in Da Lat

A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan visited and offered gifts to policy beneficiary families in Da Lat City in the central highland province of Lam Dong on December 29.

It is part of a cooperation program on socio-economic development between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces.

The delegation gave 15 presents worth VND3 million (US$127) each to 15 people and relatives of individuals with meritorious services to the revolution in Da Lat City.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan wished families good health and encouraged people to make effort to improve the quality of their life.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Lat City Ton Thien San expressed his sincere thanks to the delegation of HCMC officials for the donation contributing to implementing social security policies and socioeconomic development of the locality.