HCMC’s leaders honor overseas Vietnamese’s great contributions

The HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee last night organized a meeting with nearly 1,000 overseas Vietnamese from foreign countries and territories in advance of the Tet holiday.

Attending the gathering were Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, vice chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen; Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai welcomed the overseas Vietnamese who have returned to their homeland and wished them a happy Lunar New Year.

He honored the love of the overseas Vietnamese toward the homeland and their outstanding contribution to the national development and growth of HCMC as well as preserving and promoting the value of unique national culture.

The Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee also expressed his sincere thanks to expats for their advice and suggestions to help the country to access the world’s advanced sciences and technologies, especially in the fourth Industrial Revolution.

He hoped that the community of Vietnamese people abroad will continue to join hands with the Party, Government and people of HCMC to carry out the city’s social economic development path for 2023.

Mr. Danny Vo Thanh Dang proposed the city need to pay more attention to caring for people' spiritual health, especially the emotional and psychological trauma that comes with having Covid-19, expand health care activities for overseas Vietnamese and strengthen their connection role to seek business, cultural and diplomatic opportunities and cooperation in the sectors of education, health, communication and tourism.

Ms. Le Thi My Chau, Chairwoman of the Vinafirst Joint Stock Company who has imported millions of books with the goal of transferring scientific and technical knowledge to the country extended her joy at the changes, development and achievements of HCMC although the city has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister presented a certificate of merit to individuals who made outstanding contributions to the fight against Covid-19.

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee issued a decision on awarding HCMC badges to 12 outstanding overseas Vietnamese people, and certificates of merit to six collectives and 14 individuals abroad.

HCMC has currently more than 400 overseas Vietnamese specialists who take long-term work; nearly 200 intellectuals cooperating with universities, high-tech parks and hospitals; 3,000 businesses receiving licenses for foreign business registration with a total capital of over VND45,000 billion (US$1.9 billion). Around 30,000 young overseas Vietnamese have returned to the city to look for business opportunities. The flow of overseas remittances to HCMC was estimated to reach US$6.8 billion in 2022, accounting for 40-50 percent of the national volume.