HCMC’s leaders hail role of former military personnel

A meeting with retired senior military officers was held at the HCMC Cadre Academy on December 21 marking the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 –2022).

The event also celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22, 1989-2022), the 55th anniversary of the Mau Than Offensive in Spring 1968 (January 31, 1968-2022) and the 50th anniversary of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory (December 18, 1972-2022).

Attending the meeting was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen; Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission, Le Hai Binh; Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front, Tran Kim Yen; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; Major General Phan Van Xung, Political Commissar of the HCMC Military Command; Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, Chairman of the HCMC War Veterans Association; Major General Nguyen Van Hoang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Military Region 7.

Speaking at the event, Hero of the People's Armed Force, colonel Dang Trung Thanh, a representative of the HCMC War Veterans Association expressed his joy at the city’s achievements after the Covid-19 pandemic, promised to continuously promote the tradition of loyalty, unity, and renovation contributing to the implementation of resolutions, and hoped the southern economic hub will strengthen the implementation of major projects in the next year.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to former military officers who have sacrificed and devoted themselves to national independence, freedom, and unification for over 78 years.

He emphasized the lessons from the Mau Than Offensive in Spring 1968 and the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory along with the spirit of solidarity and resilience of the people that gave the city more strength and faith to overcome difficulties to gain achievements.

The City Party Chief stressed that 2023 will be a pivotal year in carrying out resolutions of the 11th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee and the 13th National Party Congress. HCMC has submitted a proposal on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC’s development to the Government. Hence, the city hopes the political system, businesses, and people, especially war veterans to join hands with the municipal authorities and do their utmost to complete missions.