HCMC’s leaders congratulate veteran doctors on Vietnam Doctors’ Day

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc led a delegation of the city's leaders on February 23 to visit and congratulate veteran doctors on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of Vietnam Doctor’s Day (February 27).

The delegation visited the families of Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, former Director of HCMC Health Department; Dr. Nguyen The Dung, former Director of HCMC Health Department; and the Hero of Labor, Dr. Ta Thi Chung, former Director of Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc expressed his profound gratitude to Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh who made great contributions to the health sector of the city.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, he conveyed his best wishes to Dr. Nguyen The Dung and praised his dedication to the country’s medical sector as well as sent best wishes to him and his family.

The Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee also expressed his sincere thanks to the Hero of Labor, Dr. Ta Thi Chung for her significant contributions to improving and protecting the public's health, especially in the maternity sector.

The city’s leader wished the veteran doctors good health to continue to contribute their talent and scientific works to the city’s healthcare and to the cause of medical human resources training.