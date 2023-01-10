HCMC’s leader pays pre-Tet visits to religious facilities

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on January 9 visited and offered Tet greetings to religious dignitaries and followers in the city on the threshold of the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen offered his best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council ; Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council cum head of the Department of Buddhist Affairs of the VBS.

The delegation paid a Tet visit to the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in HCMC's District 10 and Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in the city; the headquarters of the HCMC Archdiocese and Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC Nguyen Nang.

At Hue Nghiem Pagoda, the city’s Party Chief sent his best wishes for a happy new year and expressed his best sincere thanks to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for outstanding contributions to the socio-economic recovery and development of the country and HCMC after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Buddhist dignitaries and followers will continue to accompany the country and HCMC in overcoming difficulties and challenges to implement missions in 2023, gain more achievements and contribute to building the great national unity bloc and the development of the country and the southern metropolis.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang proposed that the municipal authorities continuously ensure social security and pay attention to caring for people’s spiritual health. The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and its chapter in HCMC will also actively contribute to building the great national unity bloc and the development of the country and HCMC.

Charity and social security activities are not a movement but the responsibility of everyone, Most Venerable Thich Le Trang emphasized at the visit.

On behalf of the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC Nguyen Nang, Father Joseph Bui Cong Trac, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of the city received the delegation.

At the meeting, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen acknowledged the contributions of religions, including Catholicism to the nation’s achievements last year

He hoped that the city’s Archdiocese, Catholic dignitaries and followers will continue to join hands with HCMC to build the great national unity bloc and contribute to the southern metropolis' development.