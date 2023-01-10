HCMC’s leader pays pre-Tet visits to religious establishments

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on January 9 visited and offered Tet greetings to religious, establishments ,dignitaries and followers in the city on the threshold of the Tet.

At Hue Nghiem Pagoda, the city’s Party Chief sent his best wishes for a happy new year and expressed his best sincere thanks to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for outstanding contributions to the socio-economic recovery and development of the country and HCMC.

He hoped that Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Buddhist dignitaries and followers will continue to accompany the country and HCMC in overcoming difficulties and challenges to gain more achievements in 2023.

The delegation paid a visit to Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council cum head of the Department of Buddhist Affairs of the VBS.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his best sincere thanks to Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for have been joining hands with the city for the passing time especially during the phase of socioeconomic recovery and development.

He hoped that Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Buddhist dignitaries and followers will continue to accompany HCMC in overcoming difficulties and challenges to implement missions and tasks in 2023.

Previously, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and offered Tet greetings to the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in HCMC's District 10 and Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in the city.

At the visit, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen said that the past two years have left many unforgettable historical imprints. In the achievements of the country and HCMC in 2022, there were contribution of the great national unity bloc, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC and Buddhist dignitaries and followers.

On the same day, the delegation paid a Tet visit to Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese cum President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam; and Father Joseph Bui Cong Trac, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of the city.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee said that the city is preparing to celebrate the lunar New Year in the context of socioeconomic recovery and development. The city’s achievements in the past year saw the contribution of the President of the Vietnam Bishops' Conference, the Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City and the Catholic people in the southern metropolis.