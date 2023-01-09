HCMC’s leader offers lunar New Year wishes to retired senior cadres

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu led a delegation of HCMC officials to visit and extend Tet greetings to retired senior cadres in the city on January 9.

The delegation sent the best New Year greetings to former members of the Party Central Committee, including former member of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly cum former Chairperson of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoai Thu; former President of the Vietnam Labor Federation Dang Ngoc Tung; former Deputy Chief of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Van Dang; former alternate member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party cum former Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Phan Xuan Dot; former member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ngoc An.

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu expressed his gratitude to retired senior cadres for their contributions to the development of the country and HCMC.

He wished the former officials a happy Tet and to continue to live a happy and healthy life and promote experiences gained from different prior positions to continue contributing to the development of the country and the southern economic hub.

On the same day, the delegation also visited families and offered incense to commemorate former member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and former head of the PCC's Commission for Propaganda and Education cum former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Tran Trong Tan; late Vietnamese revolutionary, scholar, journalist Tran Bach Dang, former Secretary of the Communist Party Committee in Saigon-Gia Dinh region.