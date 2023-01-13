HCMC’s leader extends Tet greetings to Ben Tre Province

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu paid a pre-Tet visit to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on January 13.

The delegation with the participation of former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Ben Tre Province Ho Thi Hoang Yen, former Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc, Secretary of HCMC’s Youth Union cum President of the Vietnam Student Association in HCMC Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, former Acting Secretary of HCMC’s Youth Union Truong My Le, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung and Deputy Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee Truong Vinh Tung offered incense to commemorate heroic martyrs at the base of the Sai Gon – Gia Dinh Communist Party Regional Committee coded Y4 in Mo Cay District’s Tan Phu Tay Commune.

The base of the Sai Gon – Gia Dinh Communist Party Regional Committee was established in July 1969 with the leadership of Secretary of the Party Committee Vo Van Kiet and Vice Secretaries Tran Bach Dang and Mai Chi Tho.

Inside the base, there are many trenches and a system of secret shelters, places for the Regional Committee leaders, conferences, and other activities.

The base of the Sai Gon – Gia Dinh Communist Party Regional Committee was destroyed after the war. The provincial authorities restored two shelters and built some additional building works. The base was recognized as a national historical relic site by the Ministry of Culture and Information (the old name of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) on December 23, 1995.

The HCMC delegation offered Tet gifts to war veterans, families under preferential treatment policy, and people with meritorious services to the revolution who served for the base of the Sai Gon – Gia Dinh Communist Party Regional Committee and participated in the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in the Spring 1968 (Tet Offensive).

The city’s officials extended Tet greetings to the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ben Tre Province and expressed sincere thanks to the province for supporting HCMC in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the same day, the delegation offered incense to commemorate late Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong.