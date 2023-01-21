HCMC’s leader extends sincere gratitude to people from all walks of life

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, Politburo member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen sent his Tet greetings to residents, officials and soldiers of the city.

On behalf of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, he respectfully offered his warmest greetings for the Tet holiday to all people who are living, working and studying in the city.

The southern metropolis went through the year 2022 with the strength of belief and aspiration, solidarity and the effort of the political system, people and business community that contributed to creating the very commendable achievements.

The city saw a rapid and comprehensive socio-economic recovery and a good performance in all fields that helped the southern metropolis obtain and exceed set the targets.

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, the city’s Party Chief expressed his sincere thanks to the people, businesses, and organizations at home and abroad for joining hands with the municipal authorities over the past time.

Emphasizing that 2023 is a very significant year in implementing the five-year plan for 2020-2025, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the city suggested that people and enterprises continue to promote their achievements, overcome limitations and shortcomings, mobilize resources to complete assigned goals and missions.

On the occasion of the Tet festival, he expressed his deep gratitude to all people from different levels of society and extended best wishes for a happy and successful new year.