HCMC’s Health Department launches hotlines for reports on spam, fraudulent calls

The HCMC Department of Health launched hotlines 0967771010 and 02839307916 to receive reports from citizens about spam or fraudulent calls asking students’ parents to transfer money for medical emergency cases of their children.

The municipal Health Department asks medical facilities to promptly report to inspectors of the department and the city’s public security when detecting fake information and documents related to patient treatment.

Cho Ray Hospital informed that it received many cases of parents being tricked into having their children hospitalized, with a demand to transfer money for emergency surgery in recent days. The person on the phone claimed to be a doctor at the hospital and told the parents to transfer large amounts of money immediately to save their children's lives.

On March 9, Children’s Hospital 1 reported that it discovered two cases using forged signatures and a counterfeit seal of the hospital’s director in letters providing information about patients' medical status to call for donations and signing an employment contract.

The hospital affirmed that its Department of Social Works is the only one unit to receive donations to help poor patients. In addition, all children receive medical treatment even though they can’t afford healthcare costs.