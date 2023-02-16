HCMC’s food streets attract visitors

From the middle of 2022 until now, the recovery of activities of food streets in HCMC has attracted many domestic and foreign visitors.

Main food streets, such as Bui Vien, Nguyen Thuong Hien, and Nguyen Hue walking street are completely packed with walking tourists every night.

Vietnamese dishes, including banh mi (Vietnamese bread), com tam (broken rice), bun, and pho (noodles) are some of the most attractive and delicious street food dishes of gastronomers.

Mr. Shaamir Wrights, a French visitor, said that both he and his wife are very interested in Vietnamese food street dishes. It is really a very enjoyable experience.

According to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, the city is focusing on the development of food streets to draw tourists and boost visitors’ expenditures when they visit the southern economic hub.

At the end of 2022, HCMC put food streets into operation, such as Nguyen Thuong Hien in District 3 and Phan Xich Long in Phu Nhuan District. These food streets are expected to create a space for entertainment, sightseeing, and shopping for local residents and tourists, contributing to strengthening tourism activities, especially the night-time economy.