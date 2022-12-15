HCMC’s floating flower market on Tet holidays to open on January 6

HCMC’s unique floating flower market is one of the city's annual cultural activities on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

The flower market will take place on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the streets of Ben Binh Dong and Nguyen Van Cua in District 8. It is one of the annual cultural activities and festivals on Tet holidays in HCMC.

This year’s event will have spaces of ornamental trees and flowers, fruits and other agricultural products of gardens and businesses coming from Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Ben Tre Province’s Cho Lach District, Tien Giang Province’s My Tho City and Vinh Long Province.

A performance of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) on a boat

There will be also 666 stalls selling ornamental trees and flowers, fruits, along with a wide range of activities, such as performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) on boats along the canal, Kylin and dragon dances, a food fair, photo exhibition, competitions of decoration of floating flower boats and flower houses, Miss Ao Dai beauty pageant, flower and fruit arrangement contest, making Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake), calligraphy street.

Within the framework of the event, the People’s Committee of District 8 will organize promotional and trade programs connecting flower gardens and growers of Da Lat, Can Tho, My Tho, Cho Lach, Vinh Long and Dong Thap Province’s Sa Dec City.

Flower and fruit arrangement contest at the event in 2022