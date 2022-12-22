HCMC’s District 3 inaugurates Nguyen Thuong Hien food street

The People’s Committee of District 3 on December 21 inaugurated Nguyen Thuong Hien food street to attract visitors after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 as part of socio-economic recovery and development.

The food street section between Dien Bien Phu and Nguyen Dinh Chieu streets features numerous food and drink stalls. Eateries and beverage shops offer Vietnamese-English bilingual menus to help foreign tourists choose dishes.

Mr. Ha Hanh, 90, a local resident living on Nguyen Thuong Hien street in Ward 4, expressed his joy at the inauguration of the food street. The event is a landmark marking the development of the city.

The owner of the Tuong-Thinh roasted pork store was so happy about the launch of the new service expected to attract more visitors.

Ms. Le Thi Mai, an owner of Co Be store selling Tre (fermented pig skin mixed with spices and leaves), a specialty in Central Vietnam said that most store owners are happy with the clean and beautiful food street section and hoped that there will be more visitors to the street and their income will be increased.

The food street section on Nguyen Thuong Hien Street located between Dien Bien Phu and Nguyen Dinh Chieu streets is around 368 meters long and well-known as the "snack mecca" in HCMC. Cars will be banned from traveling in the section from 7 pm to 11 pm. Motorbikes are allowed to move in one direction down the road. The local authorities have allocated parking spaces for customers.

Nguyen Thuong Hien food street has been put into operation to promote its advantages and increase connectivity with other districts to attract visitors, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 3 Pham Thi Thuy Hang said that the establishment of the food street aims to create a civilized, competitive and favorable trading environment for businesses. It will be developed into an attractive attraction to draw tourists and create jobs for laborers in the district.

Global Magazine Timeout named HCMC’s District 3 among the top 20 coolest neighbourhoods in the world in 2019.

The narrow street, Nguyen Thuong Hien stretching for over 1 km in District 3’s center is well-known for hundreds of food stalls along the street. They sell many delicious foods at reasonable prices, including Banh Trang Tron (rice paper salad), Banh Trang Nuong (grilled rice paper), tea milk, fresh juices and more besides dozens of shops that sell clothing, shoes, beauty products, and other goods.