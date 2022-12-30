HCMC’s consumer price index drops slightly in December

Unlike previous months, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month decline of 0.07 percent in its December consumer price index (CPI), the municipal Statistics Office said on December 30.

Two of the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services witnessed price decreases, namely transport (down 3.05 percent from last month) and garment, footwear, and headwear (down 0.1 percent).

Prices of the nine remaining groups increased from November, including food and catering services (up 0.48 percent); drinks and tobacco (0.33 percent); housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials (0.15 percent); education (0.18 percent); medicine and medical services (0.01 percent).

While the local December CPI went up 4.92 percent from December 2021, this year’s index grew 2.73 percent from last year.

Also in December, gold prices fell 0.31 percent, and US dollar prices were down 2.53 percent from last month. The respective prices in 2022 increased by 16.95 percent and 1.14 percent from 2021, according to the office.