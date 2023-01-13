SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations

SGGP
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 13 paid visits to families and individuals under preferential treatment policy, organizations and Chinese club-houses on the threshold of Tet holidays.
HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations ảnh 1
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (2nd, R) extends Tet greetings to the Nghia An Chinese club house. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s chairman expressed his sincere thanks to the Chinese community for their great contribution to the development of the Sai Gon-Gia Dinh- Cho Lon region since its establishment.

He highly appreciated the spirit of community and sharing as well as maintaining the traditional cultural identities of the Chinese people, and hoped that the Chinese community will continuously promote their community-based economy.

HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations ảnh 2
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (C) pays a Tet visit to the HCMC Border Guard High Command. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee extended Tet greetings to the HCMC Border Guard High Command and asked the unit to well carry out foreign and domestic policies, take care of soldiers who are on duty in remote areas, arrange work based on the plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

On the same day, the city’s leader paid Tet visits to disadvantaged people, including Mr. Le Huu Cong, 62, in Binh Tho Ward; Tran Thai Tuong, 5, a child orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in An Phu Ward; Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Nho in Thao Dien Ward; Ms. Cao Thi Quy, 78, in Truong Tho Ward who participated in the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Spring 1968 (Tet Offensive) while her husband also joined the revolutionary and father-in-law was a martyr.

HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations ảnh 3
Mr.Mai visits the family of Le Huu Cong. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations ảnh 4
The City's Chairman visits Tran Thai Tuong, 5, a child orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations ảnh 5
HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations ảnh 6
Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC offers Tet greetings to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Nho. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations ảnh 7
The city's leader visits Ms. Cao Thi Quy. (Photo: SGGP)
By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

