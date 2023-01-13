HCMC’s chairman offers Tet greetings to individuals, organizations

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 13 paid visits to families and individuals under preferential treatment policy, organizations and Chinese club-houses on the threshold of Tet holidays.

The city’s chairman expressed his sincere thanks to the Chinese community for their great contribution to the development of the Sai Gon-Gia Dinh- Cho Lon region since its establishment.

He highly appreciated the spirit of community and sharing as well as maintaining the traditional cultural identities of the Chinese people, and hoped that the Chinese community will continuously promote their community-based economy.

The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee extended Tet greetings to the HCMC Border Guard High Command and asked the unit to well carry out foreign and domestic policies, take care of soldiers who are on duty in remote areas, arrange work based on the plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

On the same day, the city’s leader paid Tet visits to disadvantaged people, including Mr. Le Huu Cong, 62, in Binh Tho Ward; Tran Thai Tuong, 5, a child orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in An Phu Ward; Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Nho in Thao Dien Ward; Ms. Cao Thi Quy, 78, in Truong Tho Ward who participated in the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Spring 1968 (Tet Offensive) while her husband also joined the revolutionary and father-in-law was a martyr.