HCMC’s annual Tet festival 2023 to open on January 5

The HCMC’s annual Tet Festival 2023 will take place at the municipal Youth's Cultural House from January 5-26 (on the 14th day of the last month – the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The event that has been organized over the past 16 years includes a wide range of activities honoring Vietnamese cultural identities in Tet holidays and introducing beautiful images of a peaceful spring in HCMC to visitors.

This year’s event themed “The city I love” will consist of programs, such as a calligraphy street, a space of yellow apricot trees, art performances, and charitable and social works supporting disadvantaged people.

The calligraphy street will introduce to visitors an indispensable Vietnamese New Year tradition. Nearly 50 calligraphers wear traditional costumes and write and sell nice words written in calligraphy to customers on the corner of Pham Ngoc Thach and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets. Buying calligraphic works is believed to bring purchasers good luck and prosperity. Calligraphic works are written in Vietnamese, Chinese, English, and other languages with a special kind of ink.

In the garden of more than 100 yellow apricot trees, visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy performances of the traditional crafts of To He, toy figurines that are made of rice dough; handmade paintings; a food fair, and stalls of Ao Dai.

There will be Kylin and dragon dance, music shows, performances of Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music), cai luong (reformed opera) and hat boi (Vietnamese classic opera), a fashion show, and more.

On this occasion, the municipal administration will carry out programs caring for children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, offering Tet gifts to kids in childcare centers, and organizing free buses for workers and trade union members to return to their homes to enjoy Tet.