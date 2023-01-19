HCMC’s annual much-awaited festivals on Tet holiday ready for opening night

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on January 18 carried out an inspection of preparation works for the opening ceremony of Nguyen Hue Flower Street and Book Street Festival on the Lunar New Year 2023.

The preparation for the annual Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2023 themed “Happy, prosperous spring” has been completed and is ready for the opening day scheduled on January 19.

The much-awaited annual flower show will also include a wide range of events, such as typical activities on Tet holidays with the participation of diplomatic missions in the city, a food fair, art performances and entertainment programs.

Book Street Festival 2023 will be firstly held on Le Loi Street, which has become clear and spacious after construction barriers for the underground metro station project were removed. Therefore, the exhibition areas in the festival will be more diversified, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street and Book Street Festival on the Lunar New Year 2023 will take place from January 19 – 26, 2023 (the 28th day of the last lunar month – the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).