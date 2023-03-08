HCMC’s activities honor Vietnamese women

A ceremony honoring outstanding female officials and workers who got the title “Good at working in the office and at home” was held at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street on March 7.

The event with the participation of Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le also marked the 113th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8) and the 1983rd anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (the two Trung sisters)’s Uprising.

In 2023, the Standing Committee of City’s Trade Union proposed the HCMC Labor Federation’s certificates of merits that are presented to 11 women with the title “Good at working in the office and at home” and honored 195 others.

On the same day, the Trade Union of the HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) held a ceremony celebrating the 113th anniversary of International Women's Day and launched a charity program raising funds to support the country’s fishermen.

The HCMC Department of Public Security also organized a meeting marking International Women's Day, the 1983rd anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (the two Trung sisters)’s Uprising, and 75 years since President Ho Chi Minh issued teachings on the six qualities for the People’s Public Security.

Speaking at the event, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department highlighted Vietnamese women’s traditional characteristics of heroism, courage, loyalty, and hardwork that contribute to protecting national defense and security, social security, and order of the city.

The municipal Department of Public Security coordinated with the HCMC Women's Union to organize a design contest of publications, storytelling and arts performances on President Ho Chi Minh.