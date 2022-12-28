HCMC’s 85 outstanding industrial, supporting industry products in 2022 announced

The Ho Chi Minh City Industry and Trade Department has just introduced the list of 85 excellent industrial and supporting industry products of the city in 2022.



In 2022, the Organization board of the voting program for prominent industrial and supporting industry products received 97 nominations from 52 businesses. After careful review and evaluation, the Judge board agreed upon 85 products from 49 enterprises.

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade is in charge of announcing related information on this voting program, the results, as well as collecting feedbacks from both businesses and visitors of its official website and the website of the Supporting Industry Development Center.

This voting program is an annual activity chaired by HCMC People’s Committee and co-held by the HCMC Industry and Trade Department, related units.

Before this, HCMC People’s Committee released Dispatch No.1665/UBND-KT on May 20, 2022 about approving the plan and budget to organize a program to improve the administration level, production performance, product quality management for enterprises in the supporting industry in 2022.

This program offers a chance for domestic companies of this industry to update their professional knowledge and apply advanced management tools into boosting the level of their human resources, the ability to manage production, to continuously supply goods, and to gradually join in the end-to-end supply chain of domestic and foreign industrial manufacturers.