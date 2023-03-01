HCMC’s 10th-grade entrance exam to be held on June 6-7

The 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools in the upcoming school year will be held on June 6-7, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said on March 1.

The exam format will remain the same as last year. Candidates participate in the exam with three subjects, including mathematics, literature, and foreign language. Students who take the entrance exam to the high schools for the Gifted or classes with integrated programs must take additional specialized tests.

Students must register online. A geographic information system (GIS) will help them calculate the distance between their homes and school.

Additionally, the high school graduation exam for the academic year 2023-2024 is scheduled to take place on June 27-30. Examinees will come to examination sites to do procedures on June 27 and officially take four tests on June 28-29. June 30 is the backup test day.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the national high school graduation exam for the 2022-2023 academic year was held on July 6, 7, 8, and 9. This year’s examination will start one week earlier than its usual dates in previous years.

On February 19, the Ministry of Education and Training announced that the national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2023- 2024 will take place in June. This year’s examination will be organized earlier. Therefore, university enrollment schedules will also begin earlier to prepare for the new school year that is expected to start in September.