HCMC yearning for comprehensive development

The quick recovery of Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 after the 4th Covid-19 pandemic outbreak has formed a strong foundation to complete its 5-year plan from 2020 and to maintain its leading position in the national socio-economic development.



Statistics reveal that HCMC had an impressive economic recovery, with a GRDP rise of over 9 percent, an overall export turnover of US$49.5 billion, a budget revenue 22 percent higher than its estimation, and the leading position in FDI attraction.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in his working session with HCMC last November praised the socio-economic recovery speed of the city, stressing this has greatly contributed to the effort of the country in controlling inflation and stabilizing the macroeconomy. Adding to that are fruitful results in the Party building and coordinating task, leading to unite minds of the whole community after the pandemic outbreak.

Having said that, HCMC is still facing different challenges, leading to its low competitiveness against other nations. Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen admitted that many missions have been set, such as the disbursement of public investments, planning making and adjustment, urban flood fighting, traffic congestion addressing, or social housing development; yet the results are not as expected.

New issues have also been arisen related to the markets of finance, securities, and real estate as well as fuel supply and manufacturing input materials. Moreover, a lack of cooperation among state departments and agencies, and in turn the stagnation in operation of the administrative and political apparatus, has gravely lowered the performance of the urban government building task and public service quality.

Therefore, HCMC should boldly play its role of a pioneer in many aspects to effectively tackle current problems. Secretary Nguyen Van Nen once stated that he was willing to propose the central Government to allow the city to pilot sensible special mechanisms.

The good news is the introduction of the newest Resolution to replace Resolution No.16-NQ/TW by the Politburo about the direction and missions to develop HCMC until 2030 with a vision to 2045. This is a critical political basis for the city.

Accordingly, by 2030, HCMC will have become a modern service-industry city, a national leader in digital economy and society, and a center for economy, finance, trade, science-technology, and culture in Southeast Asia.

In 2045, the city will be an Asian center for economy, finance, and service, a place with a unique culture, and an attractive destination in the world thanks to high living standards and an urban area as developed as other megacities on the earth.

The Politburo has also agreed to allow HCMC to continue its piloting time for special mechanisms to answer the development needs.

This important Resolution must be institutionalized in order to offer more authority for the city in the fields of investment management, budget allocation, urban management, natural resources and environment, culture, city organization, and detailed decentralization. This is expected to eliminate the negative application – approval process, overlapping and even conflicts in legal procedures.

The policy priorities for HCMC are to mobilize all possible resources for the city growth, promote innovation in all industries, establish an innovative ecosystem and a digital, green economy.

In 2023, HCMC set the targets of having a GRDP rise of 7.5-8 percent, a budget revenue of VND469 trillion ($19.92 billion). These are high targets that require strong determination to complete. Along with those figures are the economic restructuring and feasible financial solutions to invest in essential infrastructure like traffic facilities for smoother vehicle flows.

Furthermore, to foster the spirit of daring to innovate and take responsibility for the better future, leaders of state organizations at all levels should listen to sensible proposals from their inferiors. Meanwhile, the inspection sector should regularly check to detect any conflicts and issues in the legal aspect or outdated regulations in order to timely amend them. High-quality human resources training should also receive special attention from HCMC, along with reasonable designation of these people.

It is necessary for central Government agencies to cooperate with HCMC in effectively handling existing and newly arisen problems so that the city can fulfill its targets and missions, including a successful establishment of the first urban administration model in the country.

Directive No.05 by the Politburo about studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style should be implemented non-stop, together with the creation of Ho-Chi-Minh-culture space at workplace to further propagandize his positive style.

Finally, in all circumstances, the municipal Party, authorities, and city dwellers determinedly use their daring and innovative spirit to be the pioneer of the country in addressing problems and eliminating stagnation, better contributing to the city and also national socio-economic development.