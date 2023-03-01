HCMC works to improve agro-forestry-aquatic products’ quality

The HCMC People’s Committee has issued a plan to implement the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s decision approving a project on ensuring food safety and improving the quality of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the 2021- 2030 period.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) set a target that between 2026 and 2030, the area of cultivation and aquaculture, and livestock establishments that are certified for good agricultural practice (GAP) will increase by 15 percent yearly.

By 2030, all agro-forestry-aquatic product production and business establishments in the city are certified to meet all food safety conditions or sign a commitment to comply with food safety regulations.

The number of processing establishments that are certified to meet Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and ISO 2200 standards will increase by 15 percent and 20 percent a year, respectively.

The rate of highly processed products (ready-to-eat) increased by 15 percent yearly. The proportion of samples of agro-forestry-aquatic products monitored for violations of food safety regulations decreased by 10 percent yearly.

To achieve the above targets, the city proposes solutions to improve the quality of human resources in food safety and quality management, and support producers to apply higher standards for quality assurance, food safety, and good agricultural practices such as VietGAP, Global GAP, and organic or ecological agriculture.

Producers are urged to join safe food chains, apply product traceability, and establish and operate a food safety and quality control system at their establishments with the participation of community supervision.

In particular, one of the important solutions is research, transfer, application of science and technology, and digital transformation to ensure productivity, quality, food safety, and traceability.