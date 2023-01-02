HCMC welcomes first visitors of New Year

A ceremony welcoming the first visitors to the city was organized in Tan Son Nhat International Airport on January 1, 2023, by the HCMC Department of Tourism in coordination with the functional departments of the city.

11 visitors, including six travelers on flight No.VN30 operated by Vietnam Airlines (VNA) on the Frankfurt-HCMC route, and five arrivals on flight No.VJ841 operated by Vietjet Air from Taiwan (China) to HCMC, were selected as lucky visitors who were presented air tickets on domestic and international routes, tour gift vouchers, and free admission tickets to HCMC Ao Dai Museum.

Visitors had a chance to enjoy performances of Vietnamese traditional arts of calligraphy, making Non La (conical leaf hat) and To he (toy figurine), traditional music, and took a taste of tea.

HCMC’s tourism industry is expected to receive five international visitors, 35 million domestic tourists and earn a revenue of VND160,000 billion (US$6.7 billion) this year.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the city welcomed more than 3.46 million international visitors in 2022, up 100 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching 99 percent of the target; and received over 31 million domestic tourists, presenting a year-on-year increase of 234.1 percent.

The city will continue to improve the quality of services to achieve more success this year, he emphasized.