HCMC Vice Chairwoman elected as Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade

The Ministry of Planning and Trade handed over the PM’s decision to appoint Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People's Committee, to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade on December 21.

Related News High-ranking delegation of HCMC visits Japan

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien expressed his belief that new Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang who has over 25 years of experience working in different positions will promote her professional qualification, ability, and political quality as well as build trust in the workplace.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc extended his congratulations to Ms. Phan Thi Thang.

He hoped that she will promote her ability and experiences gained from different prior positions in the new role and continue to serve as a bridge between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and HCMC.

For her part, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang promised that she will do her utmost to fulfill missions assigned by the Party and Government.

Ms. Phan Thi Thang was born in 1976 in Long An Province. She earned a Master’s Degree in Economics; bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Accounting, and Laws; and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.

She started work in the Department of Finance and Planning of Binh Chanh District. She took the positions of Chairwoman of the Party Committee's Inspection Commission of Binh Tan District in the 2009-2013 period, and Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the district.

She was appointed as Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Finance in July 2013 and Director of the HCMC Department of Finance in November 2015.

Ms. Phan Thi Thang was voted as Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC in the 2016-2021 tenure in 2019 and elected as a member of the 11th Standing Committee of the 11th term HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 period in October 2020.

She became Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021-2016 tenure in December 2020.