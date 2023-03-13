HCMC urgently plans traffic intersections serving investment apportionment

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City approved the proposal of the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture on reviewing, adjusting and supplementation of intersection planning in the projects of the zoning plan 1/2000 scale.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned Thu Duc City and districts to urgently make specific plans and prioritize proposals for implementing traffic intersections planning via the methods of building or adjusting the zoning planning projects according to regulations and implementation schedule in 2023 based on the list proposed by the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture.

After the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City approved the plan, the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture will guide the Management Board of urban areas and relevant districts to update the zoning planning projects in order to ensure landmarks unification.

Besides, the Department of Planning and Architecture will collaborate with the Department of Transport, Thu Duc City and districts to continue reviewing and updating the planning list of intersections, and proposing the priorities for investment and construction.