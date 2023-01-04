HCMC to soon implement Resolution No.31

HCMC will hold a conference to thoroughly grasp the Resolution and deploy an action program to implement Resolution No.31 in January.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the city would hold a conference to thoroughly grasp the Resolution and deploy an action program to implement Resolution No.31, associated with the action program to implement Resolution 24 on the implementation of Resolution No. development in the Southeast region in January.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on January 3, chaired an online conference to review the work in 2022 and implement the results of the central government, the Resolution of the 15th National Assembly on the socio-economic development plan in 2023. General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended and delivered a directional speech at the conference.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, expressed his pleasure that in 2022, the central agencies were proactive, timely, and close to reality in promulgating guidelines, policy responses, and administration.

According to him, the Prime Minister and the Government have focally and decisively managed to remove many difficulties and obstacles, especially large projects and lengthy cases. Without this drastic action, the North-South Expressway projects, the T3 terminal at Tan Son Nhat Airport, and Ring Road No.3 could not have been implemented in the past time.

"We think it is a significant factor, especially when the situation has changed rapidly and unpredictably, far different from the beginning of the year. This flexibility and timeliness are actually meaningful," Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized.

In front of the conference, Mr. Phan Van Mai reviewed the results of HCMC in 2022. The city made a strong recovery, reaching the same scale and speed as before the pandemic. Specifically, GRDP grew by 9.03 percent, an increase of more than VND138 trillion compared to 2019, and State budget revenue reached 26.5 percent of the whole country.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC emphasized that HCMC has drastically focused on solving long-standing difficulties and problems of investment and production projects, thereby opening up capital sources and creating great confidence for the market and society.

HCMC has also invested heavily and has a foundation to promote digital transformation, especially digital transformation in administrative reform. The city also measured the contribution of the digital economy for the first time, accounting for 15.3 percent of the city's GRDP. Socio-cultural activities and external relations have recovered relatively well, contributing to improving the spiritual life of citizens and, at the same time, creating a positive motivation in society about the strong resilience of the country and the city after the pandemic.

Regarding the plan for 2023, the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC said that after this conference, the city would complete and supplement solutions to deploy them at the beginning of the year to successfully achieve the goals and tasks in 2023.

Especially, Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure and thanked the Politburo for issuing Resolution No.31 on the direction and development tasks of HCMC to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, in January, HCMC will hold a conference to thoroughly grasp the Resolution and deploy the action program to implement Resolution No.31, associated with the action program to implement Resolution No.24 on the development of the Southeast region. HCMC will also actively coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to urgently finalize the draft resolution to replace Resolution No.54 at the NA session in May 2023.

From the reality of HCMC, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that it is essential to take measures to stabilize the financial and real estate markets. However, he said that the market’s confidence must be built by specific solutions. Besides, it is crucial to create conditions for businesses in interest rate management because many enterprises think that interest rates are extremely high, affecting production and investment ability, and reducing the competitiveness of enterprises.

Mr. Phan Van Mai proposed that the Government and Prime Minister pay attention to directing and removing difficulties in the production activities for enterprises, especially those in the fields of textile and garment, leather and footwear, woodworking, and electronics. It is not only to promote production activities but also to ensure jobs and social security. Currently, HCMC and the Southeast region are affected significantly.

HCMC also proposed that the Government pay attention to removing long-standing difficulties for investment and production projects to open up capital sources and increase the confidence of the market and society. It includes the backlogs reported by the city.

On behalf of HCMC's leaders, Mr. Phan Van Mai also suggested that the Government pay attention to direct the city to successfully implement the recently-issued Resolution No.24 and Resolution No.31 and, at the same time complete the dossier to submit to the NA for approval of a resolution to replace Resolution No.54.