HCMC to restore 31 monuments, relics through 2025

Ho Chi Minh City has plans to restore 31 monuments and relics across districts and Thu Duc city, including Tan Quy Dong communal house and Hung Loi ceramic kiln.

At a recent meeting, it was agreed by experts that many historical, cultural, and artistic relics and monuments in HCMC have been seriously degraded, without capital allocated for repair and restoration.

Recently, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports made a report on investment policies for eight urgent projects to submit to competent authorities. The total investment is estimated at VND440 billion (US$18 million).

According to the city People's Committee, investors are coordinating with relevant agencies to prepare for the restoration of Giong Ca Vo, Chi Hoa communal house, History Museum, Giac Vien Pagoda, Xuan Hiep communal house, and Binh Dong communal house.

Meanwhile, 12 projects are having their documents prepared for appraisal, including Tan Tuc communal house, Phu Lac communal house, Vinh Truong communal house, Cho Quan Hospital prison, Continental Hotel, Giac Lam Pagoda, and Linh Tay communal house, among others.

The city has investment plans for 11 projects, including the national archaeological relics of the Hung Loi pottery kilns, Nam Tien communal house, Tan Quy Dong communal house, Vinh Hoi communal house, Tan Hoa Tay communal houses, Hoa Thanh communal house, Tan Hoi communal house, Xa Tan temple, and Xuan Hoa communal house.

Due to a limited budget, the city Department of Culture and Sports has worked with relevant authorities to look at the status of the Museum of Fine Arts Museum, Tan Quy Dong communal house, and Hung Loi pottery kiln, among others, to make a list of priorities.

According to the city People's Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports is seeking approval to restore relics urgently while planning to mobilize funds from other capital sources in an effort to effectively preserve existing cultural heritage.

For projects using public investment capital, the Department of Planning and Investment advises the city to allocate VND100 million to restore the Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh traditional area (phase 3); VND100 million for the exhibition area of Ben Duoc martyrs; VND50 million for the headquarters of the Vietnam People's Army Command; and VND100 million for the national historical relics at Cho Quan Hospital, where late Party General Secretary Tran Phu sacrificed his life.