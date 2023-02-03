HCMC to provide all public services online in 2023

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target to provide 100 percent of public services online through completing connection with the National Public Service Portal in 2023, according to the municipal Department of Information and Communications.

HCMC will also focus on accelerating digital transformation and smart city development, the department said. The city is striving to complete the connection with the identity authentication and population database systems of the Ministry of Public Security, as well as national databases of other ministries and sectors.

Attention will be also paid to promoting deployment of digital citizenship and adopting unified mobile applications so that people and businesses can use all public services anywhere and anytime.

The city also aims to operate five digital platforms serving management work, and put six specialised information systems of departments and sectors into operation, including electronic health records of the health department and land use information of the department of natural resources and environment.