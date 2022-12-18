HCMC to promptly remove obstacles for state-owned enterprises

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a conference to meet and listen to proposals and recommendations of state-owned enterprises in the city.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Thi Thang chaired the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance Le Duy Minh informed that by September 30, 47 state-owned enterprises have been under the City People's Committee.

Regarding production, business and investment activities, 39 enterprises reported their difficulties and problems along with 197 proposed contents. Of these, there were 36 contents handled by departments.

As for granting investment certification, business registration and related administrative procedures, 4 enterprises reported difficulties and problems related to the functions and tasks of the Department of Planning and Investment.

Concerning land use, implementation of the investment project, reduction and exemption of land use fees and land rental rates, there were 34 enterprises reporting difficulties and problems.

Answering the recommendations of the enterprises, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city leaders would direct and remove difficulties to promote the role of state enterprises.

At the beginning of next week, the city will assign departments and districts related to enterprises' problems to study and have specific answers to send to the Department of Finance in advance on December 25.

It is expected that a specialized working team to solve the obstacles and problems will be established under the direction of the city chairman from now to the end of the first quarter of 2023 with the purpose of promptly solving problems and difficulties of the state enterprises, added Mr. Mai.