HCMC to promote unique Vietnamese cuisine

The Ho Chi Minh City Food and Beverage Association collaborated with Vietnam Innovation Network to organize the “Vietnam Food and Beverage Association Day” and “Vietnamese cuisine forum 2023” yesterday.

The event attracted 50 units participating in showcasing, displaying and promoting their cuisine products, processed food, beverage products, materials used in the food processing industry, production equipment, machines, packaging, preservation and so on.

Chairman of the HCMC Food & Beverage Association Nguyen Tan Viet said that the event aimed at promoting and introducing culinary culture, typical products, local specialties and phenomenal dishes of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and throughout Vietnam to the Food and Beverage community and the world which would contribute to accelerating consumption and recover domestic tourism sector.

At the event, Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa informed that in 2023, the city tourism sector will focus on building assessment criteria, rating cuisine facilities of the city, strengthening tourist development in accordance with the development of all activities of the night economy policy.

Besides, the municipal Department of Tourism desired to receive effective collaborations from the HCMC Food & Beverage Association to implement practical activities to contribute to enhancing and diversifying tourist products in association with typical cuisines to attract more and more domestic and international visitors to the city.

On behalf of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Director of the City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa handed over the establishment certificate of Ho Chi Minh City Food and Beverage Association to Mr. Nguyen Tan Viet.