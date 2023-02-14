HCMC to open fine arts seminar in Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space

The seminar is organized by the Fine Arts Association of Ho Chi Minh City and it will take place at 218A Pasteur, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3 with the participation of experts in the field of fine arts such as painters, sculptors, critics and guests.

The fine arts seminar aims at promoting the inner resources of the artists, exploiting the characteristics of the land, culture and people towards a comprehensive development of the city's art.

At the event, the delegates will concentrate on the assessments on public art for the process of building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, sculptures in public space and development solutions associated with Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space and so on, thereby making solutions to develop fine arts in Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in the city in particular and in the whole country in general.