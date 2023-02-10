HCMC to launch solutions to revive real estate market

HCMC will focus on implementing many solutions for helping the real estate market to bounce back.

The statement was made by the representative of the HCMC Department of Construction at a conference on socioeconomic activities and pandemic prevention and control work in the city that was held by the municipal People’s Committee on February 9 and chaired by Deputy Head of the city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai.

According to the Department of Industry and Trade, HCMC has 449 petrol stations, including six stations suspending operations due to repairs, maintenance, or dissolution. The shortage still occurs in gas stations in the city but not exceeding 10 stores a day. Therefore, the current supply still meets market demand.

The Department of Industry and Trade has coordinated with the Market Management Department of the city and local authorities to continuously inspect and supervise fuel trading activities.

Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Bui Hoa An said that the city currently has 22 piers that carry nearly three million passengers per year. The traffic safety at these stations has been maintained for many years.

The Transport Department is building a project on managing and using sidewalks to allow the paid use of pavements for commercial purposes.

The city will pay intention to issue problem-solving​​ measures in the real estate market, including administrative reform to simplify procedures and reduce the waiting time; check long-delayed projects due to legal problems, and complete traffic infrastructure.