HCMC to launch appropriate programs, policies to attract young talents

The Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in HCMC on February 6 held a talk on seeking solutions for supporting and developing young talents and future leaders and implementing program 01 of the municipal Party Committee.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai acknowledged many opinions from leaders, teachers, and students of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine on carrying out the municipal Party Committee's program 01 of supporting and developing young talents and leaders of the city in the 2020-2035 period.

He also asked the HCMC Department of Health and the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine to build their projects based on the true demand and actual situation of students.

Regarding Politburo's Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, Mr. Hai asked leaders of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine to send their proposals and expectations to the municipal Party Committee. The Party Committee of the city will make a report and submit it to the Government for issuance of appropriate policies in high-tech medical training.

On this occasion, the HCMC Party Committee handed over 10 Duong Quang Trung scholarships with a total value of VND50 million to the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine.

At the talk, many students suggested that the city continue to implement the program of sending students to grassroots healthcare facilities, broadening the participation program, and launching criteria for each field to attract participants.

Assoc.Prof.PhD.Huynh Nguyen Khanh Trang of Pham Ngoc Thach said that HCMC has many programs supporting young talents but they have not been implemented systematically and synchronously yet. The municipal authorities should sponsor students when they are studying at school. Therefore they can be assured to improve their knowledge and work after graduation.

Assoc.Prof. PhD. Nguyen Thanh Hiep, head of Pham Ngoc Thach, there is still a lack of preferential policies for people working in the sectors of public services, offering a good salary and a pleasant working environment to attract young talents.