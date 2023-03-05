HCMC to develop strongly, comprehensively women's movements

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union this morning held a meeting to mark the 113th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8) and the 1983rd anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (the two Trung sisters)’s Uprising.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le shared that women have continued to confirm their important role in families, communities and society in the era of integration and development.

During the passing time, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union always complied with the directions of the Vietnam Women’s Union along with resolutions, programs and directives of the Executive Party Committee of HCMC.

Besides, the Municipal Women's Union has always applied creativity, actively innovate the content and mode of the unit’s activities; promoted well the role of member organizations in participating in social activities and so on. Especially, the unit has implemented many social welfare programs for women and children.

Chairwoman Le encouraged and highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of HCMC women's campaigns during the passing time. The city leader expected that the municipal Women's Union would continue to promote the gained achievements and proactively involve in building the Party and authority, support capital and create jobs for female laborers with difficult circumstances and so on to contribute to well perform social welfare policies.

At the meeting, the organization and inspection commission of Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union received the Third-class Labor Medal of the State President.

On the occasion, the HCMC Women's Union announced 50 models, initiatives and typical emulation works at the grassroots level to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

After the meeting, the delegates joined Ao Dai paradise program themed "I love Vietnamese Ao Dai".

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Standing Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union Do Thi Thu Thao, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the City People's Council Pham Phuong Thao, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau attended the event.