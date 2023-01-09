HCMC to develop as regional center of specialised medical care

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) is striving to become a center of medical care for the ASEAN region, a leader of the city’s Department of Health said.

The health sector will also focus to improve the capacity of disease control and prevention, and strengthen grassroots healthcare networks and intensive care ambulance services this year, said Tang Chi Thuong, director of the department.

Development of human resources and proper investment in infrastructure and medical equipment are priority areas in order to fulfill these tasks, he said at a meeting late last week to launch the tasks for 2023.

Digital transformation and the application of advanced techniques will be fostered as part of measures to realize these tasks, he said.

A project to set up a hi-tech screening and diagnostic center at Oncology Hospital No.1 is being developed as part of efforts to develop a specialized medical care center for the ASEAN region.

The hi-tech screening and diagnostic center will help locals and foreigners, especially expats living in Vietnam, access high-quality health check services and examinations.

It is expected to reduce the number of patients traveling abroad for medical examinations and treatment and boost medical tourism.

Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, said that the health sector must be one of the pioneers of digital transformation to improve the quality of health services and promote the city as a center of high-quality medical care in the region.

He asked the department to coordinate with the University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University to train high-quality human resources.