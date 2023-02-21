HCMC to commence construction of Ring Road 3 in June

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee affirmed the southern metropolis will commence construction of the Ring Road 3 in June.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today chaired a nationwide online conference on the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital in 2023 and the implementation of the Program on socio-economic recovery and development.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai pointed out five culprits for late disbursement of investment capital including tardy project procedures, construction procedures, slow capital allocation and sluggish site clearance of many projects, the land price increased, leading to tardy site clearance and slow disbursement of the site clearance capital, rising material prices; slow procedures under some ODA projects. However, above all, it is the responsibility of investors in preparing files for the Ring Road 3 project and their tardy reactions to problems arising along the way.

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City is allocated a capital of VND70,000 billion, nearly doubled compared to 2022. Of the amount, VND 16,500 billion is from the central capital and VND 55,200 billion is taken from the city’s budget.

In the last meeting, Ho Chi Minh City leaders accepted responsibility before the Prime Minister after conducting a review of the responsibility of leaders for slow disbursement.

Up to now, Ho Chi Minh City has allocated all the central capital, while some incomplete files for several projects resulted in the late disbursement of the city’s budget of VND26,000 billion.

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee also said that Ho Chi Minh City has recently held a conference on investment capital disbursement in 2022 and a task for 2023. The conference participants have determined the responsibilities of investors, the Department of Planning and Investment, and the Vice President in charge of the task.

The leader of Ho Chi Minh City also commented on the difficulties and obstacles, especially the procedures for coordinating with other sectors, and procedures for land clearance. As per the plan, the land clearance work must be done for the projects in the first half of this year.

Regarding the site clearance of the Ring Road No. 3 project, it is expected that on June 15, 2023, approximately 80 percent of the site will be handed over to investors, this project commencement will be conducted in June 2023. This year, the site clearance capital of the Ring Road 3 project is more than VND 18,000 billion. This is a large amount of capital, thus, all related sectors and agencies have reviewed the procedures from the end of 2022 until now to try to hand over 80 percent of the site by June 2023 and totally empty land for an investor by November 2023.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee affirmed that learning experience in 2022, the southern largest city leaders are determined to perform better to achieve the goal of disbursing public investment capital in 2023.