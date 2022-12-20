HCMC to collect over VND1,000 billion to help poor people enjoy Tet

HCMC plans to spend VND927 billion (US$39 million) to offer more than 313,600 Tet gifts to individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country, needy households and orphans.

The statement was made by Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs Huynh Le Nhu Trang at a meeting between the Department of Culture and Society under the HCMC People’s Council and departments of the city which was held on December 20.



According to the Labor Federation of HCMC, the federation will spend around VND140 billion (US$5.6 million) to organize around 10 activities to take care of more than 260,000 people and offer bus, train and plane tickets to low-income laborers and trade union members to help them to return to their homeland to celebrate Tet with their families.

Vice Chairwoman of HCMC Women's Union Tran Phuong Hoa informed that the union has mobilized resources to present Tet gifts to its members, orphaned children by Covid-19, the union’s members who are ethnic minorities, typical landladies and disadvantaged female workers as well as planned to organized Zero dong markets to support the poor celebrating Tet.

The HCMC Department of Tourism will host a wide range of activities on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year, including a meeting with overseas Vietnamese; welcoming ceremonies and programs greeting the first visitors; new tours visiting attractions and enjoying unique tourism products of districts in the city; tourism promotional programs and more.

One of the highlight events is two spectacular fireworks displays to light up the city's night sky on Lunar New Year’s Eve. The fireworks shows are expected to be set off from Thu Thiem tunnel in Thu Duc City and Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11, said the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

There will be also a dazzling New Year countdown party; an art lighting system on main streets; art performances at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, districts, processing and industrial zones across the city.

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade has asked businesses to prepare a wide range of essential goods commonly consumed during the upcoming Tet holiday to ensure sufficient supply and stable prices.

The department also has worked with businesses participating in the city’s annual price stabilization program to supply enough goods and keep prices stable before and after the holiday, and planned to organize goods fairs to serve workers in industrial parks.

Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Police have focused on attacking and suppressing criminals who are engaged in serious crimes such as sports betting, black credit, selling or purchasing drugs, illegal weapons and explosives trafficking to ensure security and order for Lunar New Year.