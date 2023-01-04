HCMC to choose top ten remarkable tourism events

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism yesterday launched a survey to vote for the top ten remarkable tourism events in 2022.

The opinions contributed to the survey will be summarized and analyzed serving for an important base on the building plan and city tourism sector development plan in 2023.

Some typical tourism events have been introduced comprising announcement of a series of typical tourism products of HCMC districts and Thu Duc City, the program of "Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City and open the tourism sector", Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival, Ao Dai festival in Ho Chi Minh City, the high-level forum: Solutions on international tourism recovery and sustainable development, a meeting program of Editors-in-chief in 2022, the hosting the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 and so on.