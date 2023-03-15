HCMC to boost cooperation between Vietnamese, Indonesian enterprises

HCMC is committed to being a responsible partner and actively facilitating cooperation between businesses of Vietnam and Indonesia, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai made the statement when receiving Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) who is visiting Vietnam on March 14.

He said that Vietnam and Indonesia need to strengthen cooperation at the government and locality levels and between businesses to implement Indonesia's five priorities for its ASEAN chairmanship year.

The official said that SMEs and startups in the two countries can cooperate in digital transformation, digital finance, and e-banking.

Playing an important role in the region's agricultural production development chain and a healthcare center in the southern region of Vietnam, HCMC is ready to join and share the experience with Indonesian partners in food security, healthcare and disease response, Mai said.

He added that the city hopes to promote cooperation with Indonesia in human resource training, and people-to-people diplomacy to jointly contribute to the development of Vietnam-Indonesia relations and the ASEAN community.

For his part, Rasjid expressed his impression of the dynamic and strong development of HCMC.

He emphasized that as the ASEAN Chair this year, Indonesia hopes to further strengthen trade relations with ASEAN members, especially Vietnam, including HCMC, because the two countries' population accounts for a large proportion of the bloc.

Rasjid said Indonesia and Vietnam have favorable conditions to strengthen cooperation in areas including those relating to SMEs, carbon emission reduction, food security, medical research, and production.