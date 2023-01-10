HCMC to accelerate investigation, handling progress of corruption cases

The second session of the HCMC Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control this afternoon approved key contents related to the implementation results of conclusions and directions in the first session.

Besides, there were two meetings of the Standing Board of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control related to investigation and handling progress of complicated and serious corruption cases particularly concerned by the public.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control, Nguyen Van Nen chaired the meetings.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen directed the HCMC Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control and functional agencies to actively remove barriers and obstacles, accelerate the investigation progress, strictly handle corruption cases, especially cases under direction and monitoring by the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption.

In addition, it is important to review and propose the cases which should be put under the direction and monitoring of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control, study and propose the Steering Committee to check and monitor sectors prone to corruption in accordance with the working program in 2023 of the Steering Committee.

It is essential to consult the Executive Board of the HCMC Party Committee, the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control on the removal of difficulties and obstacles in the assessment of assets for clarification and investigation purposes in line with the conclusions of the Inspection Team No.1 of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption.