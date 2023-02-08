HCMC: Thousands of young men join army

Ceremonies to see young people off for military service were held in Thu Duc City and districts in HCMC on February 8.

Attending the ceremony in Thu Duc City were Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense; Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung; Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of the 7th Military Region; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Speaking at the ceremony, colonel Pham Duc Chau Tran, commander of the Military Command of Thu Duc City said that around 538 young people in Thu Duc City and 500 youth of districts 1, 3, 4, 7, 10, Tan Binh, Binh Chanh,Nha Be, Cu Chi, Can Gio joined the military service.

On behalf of Thu Duc City’s leaders, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the new city Hoang Tung expressed his pride of the city’s youth. He hoped the young people will carry forward traditions, to be absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, and do their utmost in the training time to accomplish their mission.

The young men will participate in training courses at The infantry division 9 of the 4th Army Corp, the Naval Training Center of the Naval Region 4, reconnaissance battalion 47 of the 7th Military Region, Gia Dinh Regiment under the Military Command of HCMC and HCMC’s Public Security Department.

About 173 recruits volunteering for the enrollment in the army in District 11 attended in the see-off ceremony with the participation of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

Acting Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11 Nguyen Tran Binh expressed his belief that the young men would strive to complete all assigned tasks.

At the similar ceremonies which were held in districts 6 and 8, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue together with leaders of the local authorities presented gifts and offered special applause to 449 young people who volunteered for military service.

On the same day, districts 4, 10 and Binh Tan also completed the handover of 623 new recruits to the army.