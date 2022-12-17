HCMC supports Long An VND27 billion to build two cultural works

The People's Committee of Long An Province, on December 16, held the inauguration ceremony for two projects funded by Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the ceremony were former President Truong Tan Sang, former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Long An Province Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An Province Nguyen Van Ut, and many leaders of departments and agencies of Long An Province.

Accordingly, two projects include the Exhibition House of the relationship between Long An and HCMC during the fight for national independence and the Memorial House of Professor Tran Van Giau.

Long An and HCMC are two localities with close relationships throughout history. The Party Committee of Saigon - Gia Dinh and its affiliated agencies and units used to station and operate in Long An and were wholeheartedly protected and cared for by local people.

To remember the close solidarity relationship between the two localities, HCMC supported Long An in building the Long An-HCMC Exhibition House during the fight for national independence (1930-1975) at Long An Monument Park.

Besides the exhibition house, HCMC also funded to support Long An to build the Memorial House of Professor Tran Van Giau in Chau Thanh District.

The total construction cost of the two projects is over VND27 billion.