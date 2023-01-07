HCMC supports 1,000 disadvantaged households during Tet holiday

Vietnam Red Cross Society in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society this morning held a charity program named “Beloved Tet” along with “Zero-dong market for Tet” to support 1,000 households with difficult circumstances in the city.

Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Huynh Thi Xuan Lam and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attended the opening ceremony.

Joining the program, each family received a gift voucher worth VND1 million (US$43) to buy essential goods at Coopmart, health checks and consultancy from volunteer doctors and attendants were trained the first aid skills during Tet.

Speaking at the program, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Huynh Thi Xuan Lam said that the program was formerly called "Tet for the poor people and agent orange (AO)/dioxin victims”.

In 2022, the Vietnam Red Cross Society made a decision to change its name being “The beloved Tet”.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society set a target of mobilizing at least 1 million Tet gifts with a total value of VND600 billion (US$25.6 million) to give one million policy families, poor households and families severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and AO victims.

Some photos at the program this morning