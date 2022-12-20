HCMC strives to improve its SIPAS

The southern metropolis has been improving service quality towards the satisfaction of people and businesses by promoting administrative reform and facilitating the implementation of administrative procedures in districts.

While moving from District 3 to District 8, Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh and her family members’ identification papers were lost; so she faced many difficulties when carrying out administrative procedures. Recently, Ms. Khanh returned to the People's Committee of District 3 to request an extract of her father's death certificate and the birth certificates of three family members to solve the problem.

Civil servants in the People's Committee of District 3 found that Khanh's family information has been fully updated online; subsequently, it only takes a few simple steps for civil staff to find and compare it. Less than 30 minutes later, Ms. Khanh received all the documents of four family members.

Ms. Khanh was delighted saying that in the past time, a person wanting to extract a birth certificate had to wait 2-3 days, now when it will be solved immediately after submission of the application.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy Hanh went to the People's Committee of District 3 to receive the certificate of business household registration, three days after submitting the application. What surprised her was that the tax code was also issued with the certificate without her needing to submit any other documents.

Ms. Hanh disclosed after submitting the application, she received an appointment to return results within the day, but due to busyness, she came to the People’s Committee two days later. Normally, after having a business household registration certificate, another dossier must be submitted to register a tax code; nevertheless, she got both. Ms. Hanh was happy saying that it saves her a lot of time and effort.

In early December 2022, the section for receiving and returning results of administrative procedures in the District 12 People's Committee had a lot of people coming to complete administrative procedures, most of which submitted real estate transaction records.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu came to receive the so hong ( pink book) of a newly purchased house in Thanh Xuan ward, district 12 after nearly two weeks of submitting the application. After submitting the appointment form at the reception counter, Ms. Thu was directed to the bank's cashier counter located right in the receiving area and returned the results to pay tax without having to go to the treasury or banks outside the headquarters of the District People's Committee as before.

While waiting at the People's Committee of District 12 for real estate transactions, Mr. Nguyen The Bao in Go Vap District said he was very satisfied as he received his files as per the appointment document. With the current house and land transaction procedures, it only takes him once to submit the application and get an appointment, when he receives a message about the results, he comes to receive and pay taxes on the spot.

According to Mr. Bao, in the past, he had to run to the treasury or the bank's transaction office quite far from the district People's Committee headquarters to pay house and land transaction tax. It was very time-consuming; plus, he was afraid of being robbed on the way because he was carrying a lot of money. When the bank's cashier counters are arranged in the area to receive and return results, people are very happy because they don't have to move much, it's safe and saves time.

Along with the tax linkage, District 12 has regularly reviewed its administrative procedures simplifying it. Moreover, the district has increased handling of online administrative procedures making it easier for people and businesses to carry out administrative procedures with the aim to improve its satisfaction index.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Chanh, Vice Chairman of District 12 People's Committee, said that in the first 10 months of 2022, District 12 received more than 376,400 applications, handling more than 375,400 applications, reaching a rate of 99.71 percent. The rate of on-time settlement of dossiers reached 99.99 percent while the rate of timely settlement of the land sector reached 99.5 percent with a satisfaction rate reached 99.4 percent.

According to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of District 3 Pham Thi Thuy Hang, over the past time, District 3 has built a process of connecting business registration, and issuing certificates of food safety and hygiene for this type of food service. The district has guided dwellers and businesses to look up and carry out administrative procedures online, and send feedback and recommendations. Last but not least, the district has issued health insurance cards to people at 80-year-old and over and policy beneficiaries within 10 days.

As a result, the rate of timely settlement of cases in District 3 in recent years has always reached 100 percent. In addition to the implementation of many models to shorten the time to carry out administrative procedures, District 3 is promoting administrative reform towards building e-government, improving the service attitude of officials and civil servants in order to constantly improve the satisfaction index of residents, said Ms. Pham Thi Thuy Hang.