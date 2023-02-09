HCMC strictly handles health service brokers at hospitals

Amid the recurrence matter of health service brokers at hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, the city Department of Health asked relevant units to review and strengthen activities of the security teams, the police to strictly handled the problem.

Particularly, all hospitals and medical examination and treatment facilities had to inspect and review the activities of security teams and the coordination works with the police in the districts to ensure security and order in crowded areas, especially areas for examination and treatment registration.

Additionally, hospitals must develop the application of online medical examination registration and communication services for patients to raise awareness with health service brokers as well as strengthen inspection, supervision and strict handling for suspected and detected cases.

The HCMC Department of Public Security is assigned to direct local police forces to strengthen support for hospitals and take drastic measures against the brokers infiltrating hospitals.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, in the long term, the city's health sector will continue to make efforts to improve the capacity of city-level hospitals to reduce the overload for district-level hospitals; prioritize investment in infrastructure, especially invitation of private resources to open more new medical examination and treatment facilities; research on the public-private partnership mechanism with specialized and general hospitals that contributes to preventing the health service brokers at hospitals.